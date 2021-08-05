AHSEC to conduct special HS final exam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to hold a special Higher Secondary Final Examination-2021 for those candidates who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them as per formula recommended by the Alternative Method of Evaluation Committee and subsequent approval by the Assam government, an official statement of AHSEC said here on Wednesday.

The committee also recommended for a special examination to be conducted for the intending candidates who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them as per formula of the committee, the statement said.

The intending candidates have been requested to contact their respective colleges/ schools/ institutions for necessary formalities and the respective colleges/ schools/ institutions shall apply through an online portal which will be opened from August 9 and will be closed on August 15 at 5 pm.

The marks in practical subject(s) will remain the same as in the previous marks-sheets since there will be no practical examination separately in the special examination, it said.

The candidates belonging to all categories such as regular, reappearance, betterment, repeat, certain subject, compartmental etc. and who had applied online for the cancelled HS Final Examination-2021 with their pursued subject(s) are eligible to appear in the special examination in the same subjects, it further said.

Under no circumstance, any alteration of subjects other than the subjects applied for the cancelled HS Final Examination-2O21 will be allowed, the statement also said.

The marks-sheets of the special examination will be issued to the candidates after proper evaluation and accordingly, the marks-sheets issued to them as per marks awarding formula of the Alternative Method of Evaluation Committee will become stand cancelled and the original marks-sheet must be submitted to the centre-in-charge of their examination centre to obtain the admit card before commencement of the special examination, it added.