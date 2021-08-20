AHSEC to continue ALTE ‘in lieu of MIL’ in HS as earlier

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Reversing its own order of withdrawing ‘Alternative English’ (ALTE) from the MIL from the 2021-22 academic session, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to continue ALTE as a part of the core subject ‘in lieu of MIL’ as earlier .

Now, students were supposed to have any of the MIL subjects as a core subject.

The decision to reverse the previous order came after the Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA), the principals of different senior secondary schools, higher secondary schools of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong have submitted representations regarding the problems being faced by them with regard to admission of students into the Higher Secondary 1st year class without the subject, namely Alternative English, as MIL in the curriculum.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, vide no. AHSEC/IT/OAS/222020/82 dated 02/08/2021 & AHSEC/P&A/ADMN2020036563 dated 10082021, the AHSEC said that the subject ‘Alternative English’ (ALTE) will be continued as a part of core subject ‘In lieu of MIL’ as earlier.

“Subsequently, the concerned institutions will now be able to add Alternative English as a core subject by updating their profile in ‘DARPAN’ admission portal (www.darpan.ahseconline.in). In the greater interest of the students, institutions are requested to update their profiles by August 20, 2021,” the notification said.

Further, the students who have already applied for admission may now update their applications if they desire to opt ALTE as core subject by logging into their respective profiles, it said.

In its representations, the KLA has stated that the students of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao generally opted for Alternative English as MIL, since Karbi and Dimasa languages have not yet been recognised as MIL by the AHSEC.

