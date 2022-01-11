AHTCCI to Maintain Fair Business Environment in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 10: The newly floated All Hills Tribes Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHTCCI) said it will see to the problems of the business community and check those doing business without proper trade license from the concerned authority.

Addressing a press conference at Birla here on Monday, the general secretary of AHTCCI, John Tandon Bey said very soon the AHTCCI will be functional in the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and NC Hills to see to the problems of the business community. The AHTCCI will be working in creating a business environment and economic opportunities for local youths. The indigenous men, women and youths are engaged in various pity businesses and the AHTCCI will see that they are not being cheated by the middlemen.

He also said in Karbi Anglong certain business firms are operating without trade licenses from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The KAAC authority is unaware of such firms operating their businesses and is losing huge revenue. The AHTCCI is going to check such business firms having no trade license and will inform the concerned authority to take action against them. It wants a halt to the illegal businesses flourishing in the region.

To create economic opportunity among the youths, the AHTCCI will arrange training on small scale industries to start their own businesses, Bey said.

Shopkeepers, vegetable and fruit vendors, clothing stores, daily labourers and other persons engaged in other businesses will be members in the AHTCCI. The AHTCCI is affiliated with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), Bey said.

Chairman, AHTCCI, Birton Teron also brief on the plans and objectives of AHTCCI. The AHTCCI has its office at Matipung, here.