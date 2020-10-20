AHVP refutes Bharat Sharma’s charge

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 19: While condemning the attack on the house of Bharat Sharma, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) –based Akhil Hindivashi Vikash Parishad (AHVP) on Monday denied of involvement of any activist of the organisation with the incident.

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the house of Bharat Sharma, who is a central executive committee (CWC) member of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in Kokrajhar town.

Hours after the attack, Sharma alleged that his rival faction of AHVP might be involved in the incident which caused major damages of the window of his house located at ward no. 3 of Kokrajhar town.

“No AHVP member is involved in the incident,” said AHVP-BTR president Sanjay Tiwari while expressing serious concern over the incident.

He also condemned the provocative statement made by Bharat Sharma on the attack and accused Sharma of perpetrating the incident to get VIP security from the government ahead of the BTR polls.

“Bharat Sharma is not a member of the Parishad as he had been claiming till date as chief patron of the Akhil Hindivashi Vikash Parishad in BTR. He has been trying to get VIP security taking the advantage of such incident,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari has demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident and punish the culprits accordingly.