AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh visits Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 3: With a two-day long agenda, AICC’s general secretary Jitendra Singh visited Nagaon on Monday evening and reviewed the party activities from the grassroots level in the district.

During the visit, Singh took part in an interaction programme with some media representatives, businessmen, advocates at Nagaon circuit house on Tuesday morning and took party’s feedback as well as suggestions from them.

Following the interaction programme, the AICC general secretary also graced a party meeting at Nagaon Rajiv Bhavan.

In his speech, Singh sternly warned the party leaders as well as other party workers not to foster any lobby at any point inside the state party’s floor.

He however claimed that the party in the upcoming state’s assembly election would snatch almost all 11 seats in undivided Nagaon district although the party currently held only two among those 11 constituencies.

With a dig at the ruling BJP led state government, Singh however claimed that it would be so, because of the ruling BJP itself as the saffron rulers cheated the voters in all aspects.