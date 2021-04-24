Saturday, April 24
AIN organises international e- conference at Basistha

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 23: Basistha based Army Institute of Nursing organised an international e-conference from April 19 to 22 on the theme “Current Advancement and Strategies in Nursing”.

The aim of the e- conference is to enhance the knowledge of nursing professionals to become aware of the current advancement in nursing and to update their knowledge for a better well being.

Around 500 delegates have attended the e- Conference. Renowned national and international resource persons were invited. Brig Parag A Deshmukh Commandant 151 Base Hospital and Director AIN presided over the function as chief guest and inaugurated the e- conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Dept. of health and family welfare former special secretary and present vice- chancellor (I/C) SSUHS Krishna Gohain delivered the key note address.

The e- Conference was well attended by nursing fraternity including educators, PG and UG students. The conference also had a session for scientific paper presentation. The best scientific paper was awarded during the valedictory session.

