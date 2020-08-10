Air Marshal GS Bedi takes charge as senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Air Marshal Gurcharan Singh Bedi AVSM VM VSM took over as Senior Air Staff Officer, of Eastern Air Command (EAC), Indian Air Force (IAF) on August 10.

The Air Marshal was commissioned into Fighter stream of IAF on June 1984 as a Fighter Pilot. He has a flying experience of more than 3700 hours including operational flying on MiG 21 and Mirage – 2000 fighter aircraft. During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments.

He has commanded a Fighter Squadron and a front line Fighter Base. As an Air Vice Marshal, he has held the coveted appointments of Air Officer Commanding Jammu & Kashmir, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Ops (Offensive) and the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel Officers).

Prior to assuming the present appointment, he was Senior Air Staff Officer, Southern Air Command.

Notably, in recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in August 1999, Vishist Seva Medal in January 2010 and Ati Vishist Seva Medal in January 2020, by the President of India.