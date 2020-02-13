Air Marshal Mathur assesses operational preparedness in NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, visited Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) at Mechuka and Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh and assessed the operational preparedness of Northeast on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Air Commodore MK Jha, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Jorhat.

On arrival, the Air Officer was briefed by senior Air Force and army officers on the operational readiness at these airfields. The ALGs are important not only for the local administration in extending their reach to the residents of these remote areas but also crucial from a strategic point of view.

The AOC-in-C, while interacting with the Air Warriors manning these ALGs acknowledged their dedication and hard work towards service of the nation and urged them to be vigilant and ever ready to undertake any task even at the shortest notice for the success of operations launched by Air Force and Army.