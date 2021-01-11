AITSAA delegation submits memo to MoS Ramdas Athawale

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: All India Tribal Students Association Assam (AITSAA) submitted a memorandum to the Union minister of State for Social justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, on January 10 at Hotel Taj by Vivanta, Guwahati. AITSAA demanded immediate implementation of SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in Assam.

AITSAA advisor Arindom Prince Panging and Sunil Kumar Teron, President also demanded immediate justice in several cases including the murder case of Late Rituparna Pegu in Noonmati, Guwahati; gangrape and murder case of Janmoni Kutum in Gohpur; rape and murder of Maiti Pegu and Momita Doley in Bokakhat; Tuhing Tikhak rape and murder in Jagun; abduction and murder case of Prasanna Turung; discrimination of Laika Dadhia inhabitants, etc.

Union minister Athawale while acknowledging their demands assured to address all the burning issues of ST/SC people of Assam at the earliest. He also had telephonic conversation with Debola Devi Das, IAS, Director of Social Welfare Department, Government of Assam and asked her to take immediate action against the miscreants and review accountability by Assam Police towards the ST people in the state, etc.