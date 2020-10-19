AITUC, CITU stage protest against PM Modi

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 19: A sit-in programme was staged by AITUC and CITU against PM Narendra Modi led BJP government at Bihutoli ground on Monday. Over five hundred members participated in the protests demanding mitigation of various problems faced by the labourers during lockdown due to covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The president of AITUC Haidar Ali and its secretary Bhanukanta Das along with the president of CITU Makibur Rahman and its secretary Jagabandhu Biswas demanded the government to provide INR7500 as aid to every labour for 6 months and provide essential commodities, to fix INR21000 as wages for the returnees due to lockdown, potable water supply, houses under PMAY scheme, easy loan process, enhancement of monthly pension to INR10000, etc. A memorandum, for the same, was also submitted to the Chief Minister through the Morigaon Labour Officer.