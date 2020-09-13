AIUDF-Cong will form next govt: Jeherul Islam

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Sept 12: The AIUDF-Congress coalition and other partners will form the next government overthrowing the BJP led government in the state. This was stated by Jehirul Islam, President of the AIUDSF in a meeting at Kharupetia Assam Club. Hitting back at Maminul Aowal and Satyaranjan Bora, he challenged them to put in their controversial statement in public meets. He said, “Assam government did nothing except create hatred amongst Hindus and Muslims.”

Notably, Islam was addressing a workshop held by Darrang AIUDF at Kharupetia Assam Club chaired by District President Habibur Rahman. On the other hand, MLA Aminul Islam maintained that the BJP government has been doing its best against the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, replying to The Hills Times, MLA Dr Rafiqul Islam said, “The grand alliance will surely defeat the BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections. However, no talks over seat sharing has been held as of now.” On being asked, if the AIUDF will leave the Dalgaon seat for Congress, he said, “If they get three seats from Darrang, I think they will surely offer us Dalgaon.”