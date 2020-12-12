AIUDF demands security to Ajmal, his family

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: A seven-member team of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday called on state home secretary urging him to ensure security to the life and property of party chief and Lok Sabha MP Maulanana Badariuddin Ajmal.

The delegation also urged the home secretary to lodge an FIR against state finance ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika for allegedly making communal comments.

“Both Sarma and Hazarika had made several derogatory comments while reacting to the reports of Ajmal Foundation owned by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal received funds from NGO’s having links with Islamic terror outfits,” AIUSF general secretary and spokesperson Chamnapk Kalita told this correspondent.

“We claimed that Sarma has targeted Muslims and poor farmers when Pijush stated that a particular community was trying to kill the Assamese community by mixing chemicals in vegetables,” Kalita said.

A right-wing leader close to the ruling BJP has lodged an FIR with the city police against Ajmal Foundation based on a report by the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a legal rights body, in which it alleged that Ajmal Foundation has received funds from some foreign agencies, reportedly linked to terror groups.

The Ajmal Foundation has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, which prohibit acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions for any activities “detrimental to the national interest”.

“Such complaints will have negative impact in grass root level. It may cause attack on Ajmal and his family members. So we urged the government to ensure proper security to Ajmail, his family and property,” he added.

Rejecting the claims, he said that such FIRs were politically motivated and meant to malign his party, which has an alliance with the Congress in Assam.