AIUDF names two candidates for Assam by-polls

Guwahati, Oct 6 (PTI): The Opposition AIUDF on Wednesday announced the names of candidates for by-elections to two assembly seats in Assam.

The Badruddin Ajmal-led party named Jubbar Ali for the Bhabanipur constituency and Khairul Anam Khandakar for the Gossaigaon seat.

Voting will be on October 30.

The by-election in Gossaigaon was necessitated due to the death of the sitting UPPL MLA Majendra Narzary, while the AIUDF incumbent in Bhabanipur, Phanidhar Talukdar, joined the BJP.

Talukdar has been given a ticket by the BJP to seek a fresh mandate in the Bhabanipur seat.

