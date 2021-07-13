Ajmal inaugurates Markaz Catering Institute

HT Correspondent

Hojai, July 12: Sirajuddin Ajmal, joint CEO, Ajmal CSR and MLA of Jamunamukh LAC virtually inaugurated ‘Markaz Catering Institute’, Padumphukuri under Hojai district on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Sirajuddin Ajmal said, “This Catering Institute was a much awaited project of Ajmal CSR whereby youths will be provided six months of cooking training by specialised trainers, free of cost. The food Industry is an industry which will never cease under any circumstances, it has enormous employment and start-up opportunities for the youths worldwide.”

“Skill is highly significant today, to progress in life, we have witnessed during ensuing pandemic many people losing their jobs, here skill plays a vital role to survive, thus our Catering institute will impart skill-based training which will open new doors for the youths,” said Khalilur Rahman Laskar, general secretary, Markazul Ma’arif. He further informed that the classes will commence from August next.

Samsul Haque Chowdhury, president, Markazul Ma’arifl; Dristima Gogoi, associate lecturer Ajmal Law College, and many other dignitaries graced the occasion.