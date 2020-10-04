Ajmal seal on Congress-AIUDF alliance

Left parties, 3 regional groups likely to join Grand Alliance

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo and Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday said that his party would be a constituent of a Grand Alliance envisaged by the Congress to take on the BJP-led government in the upcoming assembly election scheduled for 2021.

The two parties are likely to meet soon and declare their alliance vis-a-vis the formation of the grand alliance.

“The alliance has been confirmed,” Ajmal told reporters here on Sunday after meeting former chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here.

“The entire process is going on in the right way, positively. It will take time for formal declaration,” he added.

The AIUDF chief stated that the process would be speed up once former chief minister Gogoi is released from the hospital.

Gogoi has been undergoing treatment at GMCH after he was infected with COVID-19.

“Gogoi is quite well now,” Ajmal added.

“The politics of Assam is here at GMCH now. Assam’s politics is incomplete without him,” Ajmal said.

He urged all the newly-formed regional parties to come under the umbrella of Congress and AIUDF.

Notably, a core committee meeting of the AIUDF on Saturday took a decision to be a constituent of a Grand Alliance envisaged by the Congress to fight the 2021 assembly polls.

“We endorse the Grand Alliance and as such, decided to join it. It is an old decision. The core committee couldn’t discuss the issue over the past few months as our party president was away in Mumbai. We also wanted that the opposition parties come together,” Bora said.

“The Congress is trying to bring all secular and non-BJP forces to come under one umbrella to fight the poll. We are getting good response from the people,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesman Rhituparna Konwar told The Hills Times.

“We got response from three regional parties for the Grand Alliance. The Left parties had already confirmed their participation in the grand alliance while a regional ally of the BJP was sending feelers to join it,” Konwar said.

“The Congress had earlier adopted a resolution on the formation of the Grand Alliance with all like-minded parties. Several non-BJP parties had welcomed the decision. In fact, to welcome our resolution, a delegation of the AIUDF had visited us,” Konwar added.

The state witnessed the formation of four regional parties- Asom Jatiya parishad (AHP) -one that floated by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) while another was floated by 70 organisations, led by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS).

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged all the anti-BJP forces in the state to form a Grand Alliance with the Congress if they desire to oust the ruling party from power in the upcoming assembly elections slated for 2021.

Referring to the formation of a new political party named ‘Raijor Dol’ by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Saikia said, “While some regional political parties had become virtually defunct, quite a few new regional parties have come to the fore with the avowed goal of fighting against and defeating the BJP in next year’s elections.”

Saikia pointed out that the Congress had been fighting elections against the BJP on ideological and policy grounds even before the Lok Sabha elections of 2014.

“The people of Assam have now realized that various promises made by BJP during the Assembly elections of 2016 and Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019 were nothing but a cynical ploy to garner votes and, as such, the voters desire that a non-BJP Government should come to power in the Assembly elections of 2021,” Saikia added.