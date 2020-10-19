AJP, ASDC to jointly fight 2021 assembly polls

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: Newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) may come together to fight the 2021 assembly polls to oust the BJP in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

“The AJP will have electoral understanding with ASDC and will fight the upcoming elections jointly,” AJP state coordinator Adeep Kumar Phukan informed The Hills Times.

A team of ASDC leaders comprising president Chandra Kanta Terang, general secretary Jotson Bey, secretary (propaganda) Daniel Teron, secretary (finance) Sanjay Killing, secretary (youth and student) Hemsing Tisso met the leaders of AJP at its central committee office here on Sunday and held an hour-long meeting to discuss the probable alliance with the party.

AJP state coordinator Adeep Kumar Phukan, chief convenor Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya, state convenor Lue Neog and state convenor Rabindra Kumar Datta were present in the meeting.

“We had discussed various issues of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. We want unification of the regional forces so that we can capture the five assembly seats in the three hill districts in the election,” Phukan said.

However, the meeting has not discussed the major demand of the ASDC i.e., the formation of Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India.

The ASDC has been demanding for implementation of Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India for creation of an Autonomous State for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

“The AJP will support ASDC in the forthcoming assembly election in Assam. It has been decided that the AJP will leave 5 assembly seats for ASDC in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the coming poll,” ASDC president Chandra Kanta Terang told reporters here.

Terang also claimed that the AJP has extended its support to the ASDC for its major demand for implementation of Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India.

“We are also looking for alliance with all regional forces of the state so that we will come together to dethrone the BJP-led government in the upcoming elections,” Phukan added.