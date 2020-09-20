AJP candidates will get 700-1500 votes: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: State health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that candidates from newly-formed Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) under the aegis of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) would only get 700 to 1500 votes in upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held in the next year.

“Let them contest elections. They will get votes in the range of 700 to 1500,” Sarma told reporters here.

Sarma said that Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) can never form government in Assam despite their Grand Alliance.

“Congress and AIUDF can never form government. It is impossible till we are there,” he added.