AJP extends solidarity with Laika-Dodhia protestors

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 21: The newly-formed political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the DC’s office complex here on Thursday in support of several demands including the rehabilitation of flood affected villagers Laika and Dodhiya (Dibru-Saikhowa) in Tinsukia district and protection of rights of indigenous people.

Holding placards and banners the protesters shouted slogans seeking full rehabilitation of families displaced due to floods and erosion and also protecting the land rights of indigenous people of the state.

A member of the AJP said that despite assurances by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in December, the people were yet to be relocated.

“We demand immediate rehabilitation and compensation to the severely flood affected people,” the member said.

The villagers have been protesting for a month now in front of the Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office seeking settlement outside the forest area.

He further said that AJP was demanding implementation of the recommendations of the Hari Shankar Brahma Committee report of 2018.

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Hari Shankar Brahma had recommended that all agricultural land be given to the indigenous people. AJP demanded that the indigenous landless be given land pattas and that the government who came to power on the Jati, Mati, Bheti poll plank be true to its words by protecting the identity, land and base of the indigenous people of Assam.

The member alleged that the government was spreading lies when it stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give land documents to one lakh people without land.

“The fact of the matter is that the pattas will be given to children and grandchildren of those people who had inherited the land from their ancestors and had applied for bifurcation of the property. Let them give the land pattas to those who do not have land at all,” he said.

The AJP further demanded that all eroded embankments and dykes be properly repaired and measures to be taken to stop erosion of other areas prone to floods.