AJP must be different from others: Homen Borgohain

State convention draws large crowd on Day 1, Lurinjyoti joins AJP

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 16: In a bid to give a final shape to its ideologies and to prepare a road map for its future course of action, the maiden political convention of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) got underway at historic Sivasagar Boarding Field on Wednesday.

As expected, thousands of people from every nook and corner of the state assembled at this historic town hoping that something new and different would emerge from the meet.

Showering blessings on the newly formed political party, noted writer-journalist Homen Borgohain, while addressing the ‘Dik Darsan’ session in a packed Sivasagar Natya Mandir, said that AJP must have some elementary characteristics, which will make it different from others, to survive.

Quoting extensively from German philosopher Johann G Fichte’s book ‘The Address to The German Nation’ and how the book inspired the young Germans to revive a depleted, destroyed and divided Germany from Napoleon’s aggression into a strong nation, Borgohain urged the new generation of workers of the new party to imbibe the spirit and concept of healthy nationalism.

He said that AJP may not be able to form a government, but it must set a new trend of true patriotism, regionalism and politics of value and its leaders must be truly educated, serious, committed to the people and the land. He censured the national parties that speak of one nation and one language, destroying the cultural diversity of India.

He added that for economic revival, AJP must chalk out a strategy and involve all its followers in the programme.

Former AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi with large numbers of his well-wishers and AJP workers entered the meeting hall amidst deafening cheers who joined the party formally with his followers on Wednesday evening.

Addressing media, Lurinjyoti said that he hoped that the people of Assam would bless the followers of the new political party and give them support to work dedicatedly towards a self-reliant, self-sufficient and prosperous Assam.

AASU and AJYCP through hectic parleys of analysis and planning have given birth to this party which will truly be an alternative political solution to solve all our problems plaguing the state- he added.

The session was presided over by Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya and Basanta Deka, chief convenors, AJP who had on Wednesday morning hoisted the flag and paid floral tributes to the martyrs respectively.

Bhikhyu Pragyasen, former head of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Arunachal University, also addressed the session.

He lamented that he had been writing in Assamese “but Asam Sahitya Sabha does not know me”.

Representing the young generation’s hope and aspirations from the new party, Tridiv Bhagawati, a student of Cotton College, said that he expects the new party, like the AIADMK and DMK in Tamil Nadu, would carry on the torch of regionalism with robust economic activity.

Dipanka Nath, president, AASU in his speech, said that the Assamese as a distinct linguistic community is facing a grave danger from another linguistic community in Assam which created mayhem in Silapathar, vandalising the AASU office.

He termed the AGP as a party of the traitors. The session was also addressed among others by former AGP MLA Jagadidh Bhuyan.

Veteran journalist Adip Phukan, Polash Changmai, president, AJYCP, Chandra Kanta Terang, president, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), singer Mahendra Hazarika, Sankarjyoti Baruah, general secretary, AASU, Rana Pd Baruah of AJYCP, Milan Sonowal, president, All Assam Tribal Sangha, lawyer Nekibur Zaman, actor Arun Hazarika, Dr Pallovi Deka Bujarbaruah, prof, Dibrugarh University, Dr Hemanta Phukan, president of the reception committee and a host of others.

AGP founder member, former MLA Pabindra Deka was likely to join AJP on Wednesday night.

Delegation meeting with over 500 delegates from different places and adoption of a party constitution and discussion on resolutions was to be held on Wednesday evening while in the morning on Thursday there will be another delegation meet, to be followed by the general meeting and a cultural programme.