AJP-RD-BPF alliance deal in the offing 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ KOKRAJHAR, Feb 18: In another significant development, Lurinjyoti Gogoi-led Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is going to seal alliance deal with Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) within a short span of time.

“BPF has decided to join hands with AJP and Raijor Dal (RD) to oust BJP from power in the upcoming elections,” BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary told reporters in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

“Talks are going on with AJP and RD for a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming polls. It will be finalised soon,” Mohilary said after a crucial party meeting held at Haltugaon Tinali.

“We will contest in 12 assembly constituencies in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). We will also support candidates of other like- minded parties in several other constituencies,” Mohilary, who is the former chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) said.

“Talks are going on with BPF for a pre-poll alliance. The deal will be sealed soon,” said central publicity secretary of AJP, Jiaur Rahman in Guwahati.

“We are ready for the elections. We hope that we will get support from all sections of the people,” Mohilary said.

Nearly hundred people from different political parties have joined the BPF in a party meeting at Mwnswargaon near Haltugaon.

The BPF was in power in BTC since 2003. However, in the recently concluded elections, Pramod Boro led United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) formed government with support from BJP and Naba Kumar Sarania led Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), even as the BPF has got the status of single largest party.

Meanwhile, as many as 500 members of Congress and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) joined the AJP in a function at IT Centre at Machkhowa here on Thursday.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, working president Prabindra Deka, vice president Adip Kumar Phukan, general secretary Jagdish Bhuyan, central publicity secretary Jiaur Rahman were present in the function.

Those who have joined are former Guwahati Mayor Balendra Bharali (AGP), Girin Talukdar (central executive member, AGP), Dipen Tanti (ex-councillor, AGP), Rubil Kumar Das (AGP), Kamaleswari Ronghang (AGP), Dwijen Bongjang (central executive member, AGP), Bhadraswar Timung (AGP), Dipak Das (AGP), Mukut Deka (president, Hindu Mahasabha), Gitanjali majumdar (Congress), Mukul Borkotoky (ex-president Kamrup BJP), Dipti Sarma (engineer) and Diju Gogoi (ex-pilot- IAF), Shamim Ahmed (businessman), Professor Mohidul Borah (social worker), Pulen Choudhury (lawyer) and Jwel Hussain (ex-president AASU-West Guwahati).