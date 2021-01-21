AJP stages demonstration at Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 21: The Biswanath district Committee of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) staged a three hours sit-in demonstration in front the deputy Commissioner’s office of Biswanath on Thursday.

The demonstrators demanded immediate rehabilitation of the residents of Laika-Dodhiya area, placement of erosion and flood hit people and execution of Hari Shankar Brahma committee report.

The sit-in demonstration was attended by Duldul Borkataky, assistant general secretary of AJP; Amrit Hazarika and Mridul Das, the Biswanath district president and secretary of AJP respectively among others.