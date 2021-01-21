AJP stages demonstration at Biswanath

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 21: The Biswanath district Committee of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) staged a three hours sit-in demonstration in front the deputy Commissioner’s office of Biswanath on Thursday.
The demonstrators demanded immediate rehabilitation of the residents of Laika-Dodhiya area, placement of erosion and flood hit people and execution of Hari Shankar Brahma committee report.
The sit-in demonstration was attended by Duldul Borkataky, assistant general secretary of AJP; Amrit Hazarika and Mridul Das, the Biswanath district president and secretary of AJP respectively among others.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.