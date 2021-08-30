AJP urges govt for immediate setting up of 4th BVFCL plant in Namrup

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 29: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) sought the government’s attention for setting up the proposed fourth unit of the Namrup-based Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) and renovation of the existing second and third unit.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh on Sunday, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “The government should immediately take steps for the setting up of the fourth BVFCL plant. In 2018 the Centre had approved in-principle the proposal for setting up of the fourth unit at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore. However as on date no progress has been made in the project. Once considered among the finest and profitable fertiliser industries of the country, BVFCL which was established in 1969 has been struggling to stay afloat due to declining production over the years.”

The AJP has also sought sub-divisional status for Naharkatia and Moran, two of the prominent areas of Dibrugarh district.

Gogoi said that despite an announcement by the former Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in January 2016 to create 24 new civil sub-divisions in the state including Naharkatia and Moran, no steps were taken to fulfil the commitment. But with the change of guards at Dispur in May 2016, the entire process was put on hold as the new BJP-led coalition government decided to examine the feasibility of the previous government’s move in this regard.

On November 16, 2016, the new government constituted a cabinet sub-committee headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma to carry forward this policy decision. But nothing came out of it all these years.

He also sought upgradation of the Jokai Botanical Garden in Dibrugarh which has been lying neglected for the last several years. The AJP leader also called for the further development of the Assam Medical College and Hospital and sought reservation of jobs for indigenous people at the premier medical college and hospital.

Gogoi also sought financial support for the parents of Nandita Saika who died after being attacked by a miscreant.