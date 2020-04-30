AJYCP alleges corruption in NH 38 road construction

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 30: A multi-crore highway construction scam has recently surfaced amid the ongoing lockdown in the state. As per allegations the NH 38 roads have been constructed using nothing but garbage. This was alleged by AJYCP Tinsukia district committee who claimed that the Rajasthan-based highway construction company who bagged the tender for constructing the road of NH38 has been duping the government and the people by using garbage instead of stones, sand and bitumen.

Notably, the construction of the national highway had been halted due to the lockdown but has resumed a few days back. AJYCP Tinsukia district committee general secretary Kanchan Bora claimed it to be very unfortunate and selfish for the construction company to use garbage as the building material of NH 38.

Bora further alleged an unholy nexus between the Rajasthan based construction company named National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Margherita Administration (Civil) who have pocketed the large share of funds each. He demanded chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal so look into the matter and explain as to why garbage is being used to construct highways. He also appealed to concerned authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.