AJYCP alleges massive irregularities in Covid vaccination in Nagaon  

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 26: 67 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday at Nagaon, taking the total active Covid cases in the district to 874 while Covid claimed one more life in the district within the last 24 hours. Besides, 97 people who were undergoing treatment in hospital after being affected by the Covid virus, have recovered from the infection on Monday.

Among those who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, two were put under home isolation while the rest were admitted to Covid hospital as well as other Covid Care Centres set up in the district, sources said adding further that Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 5,851 people on Monday while RT-PCR test was conducted on 60 swab samples.

Meanwhile, alleging massive irregularities during vaccination drives at various centres, the district committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad on Monday submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and demanded to clear off all those irregularities in the vaccination centres as early as possible. In the memorandum, the students’ organisation alleged that due to negligence, weak management as well as void of proper planning and estimation of the authority concerned, people in large crowded at the premises of almost all vaccination centres and allegedly flouted the sustaining strict Covid protocols. Because of such huge gatherings, many senior citizens and other people of the district had to face unnecessary harassment and had to return without vaccination after queuing for long at the vaccination centres, the organisation stated in the memorandum.

Besides, the organisation also submitted another memorandum to the general manager of APDCL and asked not to harass the innocent consumers of the remote villages for their overdue electricity bill as many of them could not turn out to pay their dues due to the prevailing strict Covid protocols.