AJYCP announces fresh agitation against CAA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday announced fresh series of agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act from January 9 ahead of the next assembly elections in the state.

Protests against the legislation, which seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, had turned violent last year and five persons were killed in police firing.

Many indigenous groups and other states in the region feel CAA would lead to an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which in turn could hurt indigenous communities.

“AJYCP members will stage dharna in all district headquarters demanding the government to roll back CAA,” AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai told reporters here.

“A torch rally will be taken out on January 26 demanding roll back of the amended citizenship law and introduction of inner line permit (ILP) in the state,” Changmai said.

On January 27, 500 meetings will be conducted in various places of Assam, he said. The youth organisation will also stage another round of protest on January 27 for introduction of ILP in Assam.