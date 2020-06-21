AJYCP asks Mukhi to fast track appointment of permanent AAU VC

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 20: With almost a year running out since Assam Agricultural University (AAU) had a permanent vice chancellor, the Jorhat unit of AJYCP has urged Governor Jagdish Mukhi, who is also the chancellor of AAU, to appoint one at the earliest.

The AAU, which has its main campus at Rowriah here along with the vice chancellor’s office, has nine colleges, 23 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and six regional agricultural research stations spread over Assam, and has been one among the premier agricultural teaching and research institutions of the country.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, through Jorhat deputy commissioner, the youth body has pointed out that the varsity was functioning without a permanent vice chancellor for nearly 11 months after the previous one, Dr KM Bujarbaruah, completed his term on July 31, 2019.

Dr Ashok Bhattacharyya has been officiating as the AAU vice chancellor (in-charge) after Dr Bujarbaruah completed his tenure.

The AJYCP alleged that due to lack of a permanent VC the activities of the institution have been affected in certain ways as the in-charge VC could carry out only “routine nature” of work.

The memorandum said that the process of appointing a permanent person to the VC’s post was initiated by the Governor last year and a selection committee, too, was formed for the purpose and the selection process too happened. However, the process got stuck, the memorandum mentioned.

The AJYCP appealed to the Governor to expedite the process of appointing a capable person to the post of VC so that the varsity, which was a premier agricultural educational and a research institute of the region and one amongst the country did not fall behind.