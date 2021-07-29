AJYCP burns effigy of Union home minister at Nagaon 

NAGAON, July 28: District unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) burned the effigy of Union home minister Amit Shah for not solving the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. The protest demonstration was held at Nagaon Natun Bazar Chariali on Wednesday.

Participating this stir, the district president and secretary of the students’ organisation respectively Deepmoni Bora and Pragjyoti Bonia said due to inconsistencies of the Union home department with the North-Eastern states, the police personnel of Assam were killed indiscriminately by Mizoram miscreants and Mizo police at the disputed territory in Assam – Mizoram border on Monday last. “It was the irresponsibility and apathy of Union home department for which the police personnel of the state had to pay the worth with their lives,” they alleged.