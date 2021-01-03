AJYCP central members feted

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 3: Biswanath District Committee of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) felicitated the central members of AJYCP including its publicity secretary Jitu Sarma, central executive member Nashir Ahmed and senior member Bibhamoni Das who have been selected for International Excellence Award by Anti Corruption Foundation, India.

The felicitation program was held at Biswanath district AJYCP office premises on Sunday. President in-charge of Biswanath district AJYCP Debabrat Medhi chaired the meeting while its secretary Diganta Barua briefed the objectives of the meet.