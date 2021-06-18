AJYCP distributes food for tortoises of Nagsankar Temple 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 17: A team of Biswanath district committee of AJYCP including Jitu Sarma, advisor of Biswanath district AJYCP, Diganta Barua, secretary, Nihar Saikia, Biswajit Das, Anku Bora along with others visited the historic Nagsankar Temple and distributed food for the rare species of tortoises in the ponds on Thursday. Notably, the two big ponds located inside the premises of the temple are safe houses of the aquatic animals. There are more than five hundred tortoises in both of the ponds. But due to the mini lockdown, visitors and devotees hardly stepped out of their respective homes. In this situation, the tortoises of Nagsankar temple had to strive for food. In this condition, the Biswanath district committee of AJYCP had come forward with a mission to help the animals that are striving for food and distributed dried fishes for the tortoises.