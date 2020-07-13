AJYCP Margherita sub-division submits memo to SDO

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 13: Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita Sub division committee on Monday submitted a memorandum to Margherita SDO(C) regarding illegal trade of gutkha and tobacco products trade at Margherita Sub division.

Lakhi Borah President(I/C) of AJYCP Tinsukia District Committee and Binod Das general secretary of AJYCP Margherita sub division committee while submitting the memorandum said that even after the government declaring a lockdown, many unscrupulous businessmen are continuing to sell Gutkha and tobacco products that too in exorbitant rates.

Das reiterated that at Vineer Mill Bazaar, Segunbari Chariali, Baragolai, Ledo, Lekhapani and Jagun under Margherita Sub division many Gutkha traders have looted the public in the name of lockdown.

He further alleged that the Margherita Administration (Civil) has been a mute spectator to the entire operation and have not initiated any action till date. He warned that if the authorities do not take any action immediately than AJYCP shall intensify strong agitational programme in the Margherita.