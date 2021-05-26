AJYCP memo to CM fearing Tinsukia becoming drugs city 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 25: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Tinsukia district committee president (I/C) Jadu Sonowal and general secretary Kanchan Borah on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to chief minister of Assam through the Margherita SDO (Civil) regarding illegal trade of drugs and cannabis at Margherita sub-division and Tinsukia.

AJYCP stated that drugs have spoiled lives of many upcoming educated youths. Kanchan Borah said that at Margherita, Digboi, Ledo, Tinsukia, Guijan, Jagun, Lekhapani, Makum, Pengree, Bordumsa, Bordubi, Phillobari, Bordubi, Sadiya, Talap and Kakopather area where with the cooperation of Tinsukia district administration and Tinsukia district police drugs mafias have been carrying out illegal trade rampantly. AJYCP stated that if proper action were not taken against drugs and cannabis mafias than in the coming days Tinsukia would be called second Mexico City which is infamous for illegal drugs activities. Kanchan Borah said that AJYCP since its formation has been raising voices for the greater interest of Assam and now if newly elected chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma doesn’t take proper action than AJYCP would intensify strong agitation programme at Tinsukia district and Margherita sub-division.