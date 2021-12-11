AJYCP Observes Swahid Diwas at Pathsala

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Dec 10: December 10 is a significant day in the history of Assam as it marks the day when the people of the state pay rich tributes and homage to the brave and courageous souls, who sacrificed their lives during the Assam Movement.

The Swahid Diwas is observed on the day as a mark of respect to the swahid souls on the death day of the first martyr of the Assam Movement, Khargeswar Talukdar, who was killed by police in 1979 during protest in Bhawanipur Chowk under Bajali district.

From 1979-1985, a total of 855 people gave up their lives to protect the identity of the people of Assam.

On Friday, along with the rest of the state, the Bajali district and the central committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) observed Swahid Divas at Pathsala with a two-day programme.

The leaders of the Bajali district committee of AJYCP and its central committee paid rich tributes to the martyrs by lighting earthen lamps in Azad Bawan at Pathsala on Friday.

President Rana Pratap Baruah hoisted the flag, and Palash Changmai general secretary of the AJYCP, began the swahid tarpan.

Several distinguished leaders including Dharmendra Das SP Bajali, Nayanendra Narayan Dev Choudhury, senior professor of BH College, Howly and many more were present in the programme.

The prominent leaders who were present at the event included AJYCP president Rana Pratap Baruah, general secretary Palash Changmai, vice-president Bhabesh Kalita, joint secretary Mridul Talukdar, assistant general secretary Bijan Bayan and others.