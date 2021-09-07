AJYCP protest against Subansiri power project  

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 6: The Jorhat district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) members on Monday staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office here demanding a halt to the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri hydroelectric project.

The members holding placards and banners shouted slogans against the BJP led government in the State and Centre and the NHPC, the executing agency.

The protesters said that the project was a big threat to the people of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts as it could bring disaster to the two districts.

They apprehended that the big dam could be a veritable water bomb.

The protestors reminded the government of the then BJP president Rajnath Singh’s (presently Defence minister) promise of stopping the work of the project if the party came to power at the Centre. But work was still being carried.

The protestors later submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the deputy commissioner, in this regard.

AJYCP pointed out that many areas of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Tezpur were flooded reportedly due to the breakdown of a guard wall of the project.

AJYCP state executive committee members Ashimjyoti Saikia, Zakir Hussain and Jorhat district unit president Pranabjyoti Saikia, general secretary Babu Dutta and advisor Nripen Rajkhowa participated in the protest.

