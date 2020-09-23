AJYCP protests against farmers’ bill

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 23: Activists of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Pariahad (AJYCP) Margherita Regional Committee on Wednesday burned the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NH 38 road Ledo under 124 Number Margherita Constituency in protest against the recent Farmers’ bill.

Rahul Malakar, President, Bimal Singh General Secretary and Swapnanil Borah Joint Secretary of AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ruling the nation in an autocratic manner which cannot be tolerated.

Singh added that since the formation of BJP Government at the centre is responsible for the destruction and underdevelopment of the country. It reiterated that in 6 years of Modi Government more than 1000 peasants of India have committed suicide and now the anti-farmers act once again shall paralyze the economy of the nation. The AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately scrap the anti-farmers act and to control the price of essential commodities.