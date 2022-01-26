AJYCP Protests Anomalies in NH Construction

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 25: Members of Jorhat district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Tuesday formed a human chain by the eastern side of NH 715 to protest against the alleged malpractices, irregularities and delay in the construction of the four-laning of the National Highway passing through the district.

The students body demanded early completion of the four-laning work and punishment to those involved in irregularities.

The protesters holding banners and placards shouted slogans against the NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) – the agency under which the project had been initiated.

They alleged that large-scale irregularities were committed in the execution of the Central Government project leading to poor quality of work and also said that the completion of the ambitious project has been delayed.

The students’ body sought action by the Centre against officials allegedly involved in the irregularities while carrying out the project. AJYCP Jorhat district general secretary Babu Dutta and president Pranabjyoti Saikia respectively led the stir.

It may be mentioned here that AJYCP and other organisations from time to time have been staging protests against malpractices, inferior quality of work and delay in the execution of the project resulting in a lot of difficulties for commuters while traveling through the key road of Upper Assam.

Two private companies that had been awarded the contract to execute the project were terminated one after another in the past four years by NHIDCL reportedly due to anomalies in implementation of the project.

It may be also mentioned here that on May 1, 2015 Union minister for Road Transport, Highways and shipping Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of this ambitious four-laning project in a ceremony held at Jorhat.