AJYCP Stages Protest Against AFSPA at Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 8: The Biswanath district committee of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a demonstration demanding immediate cancellation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in front of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Wednesday. The protesters tapped their mouths with black cloth and staged a sit in demonstration. The members of Biswanath district AJYCP send an application to the President of India through the office of the deputy commissioner demanding cancellation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act from NE region without any delay. The demonstration was attended by Kamaljit Dutta, Diganta Barua, Amarjyoti Bora, Priyanku Deka, Nihar Saikia, Dhanti Dutta among others.