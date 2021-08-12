AJYCP submits memo to Agri min for a paddy sell point at Biswanath 

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 11: Biswanath district committee of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) submitted a memorandum to the Agriculture minister of Assam through the deputy commissioner, Biswanath on Wednesday demanding installation of a sell point or outlet for paddy rice at Biswanath. Presently, the state government has allocated a sum of ₹ 200 crore for purchasing rice from the cultivators. Biswanath district is one of the leading districts of Assam producing a handsome amount of rice every year. However, there is not a single sell point or outlet to sell the produced rice in Biswanath Chariali. Therefore, the students’ body has demanded the Agriculture minister of the state to install a sell point at Biswanath Chariali immediately. The memorandum was submitted to the Agriculture minister through the deputy commissioner of Biswanath. The programme was attended by Nasir Ahmed, central member of AJYCP, Diganta Barua, secretary of Biswanath district AJYCP along with Amarjyoti Bora, Nihar Saikia and Dhanti Dutta.