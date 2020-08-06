AJYCP submits memo to APDCL Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 6: A prolonged spell of scorching heat and frequent power cuts have hit the normal life of the people of Jamugurihat and areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Sub Divisional office of APDCL Jamugurihat.

Due to frequent power cuts students, professionals and businessmen who are dependent on power have been facing severe hardships. A team comprising members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Sonitpur and Jamugurihat committee; Jamuguri Businessmen Association (Jamuguri Byabosai Santha); Dekashundar Yubak Sangha along with some conscious people visited the sub divisional office of APDCL, Jamugurihat on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to Subrat Das, Manager of Sub Divisional office. The team demanded immediate action and urged the department to look into the matter and fix the problem.