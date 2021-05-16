AJYCP submits memo to CM 

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 15: The Biswanath district committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has submitted a memorandum to the Assam chief minister through the deputy commissioner of Biswanath on Saturday.
The memorandum was placed demanding an enquiry about the price rise of agriculture related commodities, agri-equipments and chemical fertilisers, etc.
The body also demanded for lessening the land tax that has been hiked recently. The student’s body also placed a demand for online classes for the student’s community.
Diganta Barua, Biswanath district secretary of AJYCP, Naser Ahmed, central executive member and Nihar Saikia, joint secretary were present.
