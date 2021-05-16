AJYCP submits memo to CM 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 15: The Biswanath district committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has submitted a memorandum to the Assam chief minister through the deputy commissioner of Biswanath on Saturday.

The memorandum was placed demanding an enquiry about the price rise of agriculture related commodities, agri-equipments and chemical fertilisers, etc.

The body also demanded for lessening the land tax that has been hiked recently. The student’s body also placed a demand for online classes for the student’s community.

Diganta Barua, Biswanath district secretary of AJYCP, Naser Ahmed, central executive member and Nihar Saikia, joint secretary were present.