AJYCP takes out torch light rally against CAA at Nagaon town

Police pick up around 15 agitators

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 20: The Nagaon district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad took out a torch light rally against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 throughout Nagaon town on Wednesday evening and in demand of an immediate Inner Line Permit system in the state.

Around hundred protesters from the district unit of the students’ organization participated in the rally and staged strong protest against the fatal amendment of the act.

During the protest, the agitators reverberated the town with various slogans against the BJP led governments at the centre and in the state and claimed that they would never accept the fatal amendment in the act at any point.

Interacting with the local media persons here, president and secretary of the district committee of the organization said that through amendment in the act, the BJP led state as well as the union alliance government plotted against the linguistic as well as cultural identities of the indigenous Assamese nationalism only for political benefits in the state. But the organization would never let it to be so at any cost, they said further.

Both the district heads of the organization said that the organization would continue its democratic move more in depth and shapes against the fatal amendment in the act in the days to come.

It is pertinent to mention that the rally has begun from its district office at Nagaon Natun Bazaar and traversed throughout the important places of the town.

Meanwhile, Nagaon police picked up around 15 agitators including district president and secretary of the organization and brought to Nagaon PS for further formalities.