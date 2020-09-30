AJYCP threatens stir over exorbitant fares of pvt transporters

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 29: The Jorhat district unit of AJYCP has threatened to resort to district wide road blockades if the “exorbitant fare charges” imposed by public transport vehicle operators is not brought down by the district transport officer and staff.

In a memorandum submitted to the district transport officer (DTO), Jorhat, the students’ body alleged charging of excessive fares over and above the prescribed rates from passengers by three and four-wheelers operators.

The youth body threatened to undertake agitational programmes if action was not taken in this regard against the errant public transport vehicle owners.

Stating that if the DTO office did not initiate strict action as per rules of the department against the public transport vehicle operators within the next three days then the AJYCP will be forced to resort to stir.

Pranabjyoti Saikia and Debajit Saikia president and general secretary respectively of Jorhat district unit AJYCP, alleged in the memorandum that people from nook and corner of the district who daily travel to Jorhat and to the sub-divisional headquarters Titabar for different works, were suffering enormously after already reeling under the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Jorhat AJYCP vice president Zakir Hussain, said that a copy of the memorandum, too, has been submitted to the Jorhat deputy commissioner, who is the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of the district having the DTO as member secretary to bring the matter into her notice.