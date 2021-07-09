AJYCP welcomes CM’s approach to Topotjuri mass death of elephants 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 8: Nagaon district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) welcomed the recent initiatives of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the mysterious mass death of wild elephants at Bamuni Topotjuri proposed forest reserve under Nagaon Forest Division. Speaking to media persons, Pragjyotish Bonia, district secretary to the students’ organisation claimed that the enquiry report submitted by the forest department was false and fabricated which was ironically cleared by the recent remarks of CM Sarma.

“We are satisfied with the chief minister’s stand in the tragic deaths of those unfortunate 18 wild elephants. We too request him to make an adequate probe into the entire incident in a proper way and also urge him to take measures for survival of biodiversity at Topotjuri proposed forest reserve in the district,” Bonia added.

He said that the district unit of the students’ organisation submitted several memorandums to the state forest department since the tragic deaths of those 18 wild elephants. But the department concerned paid no heed to its appeal or questions it raised. Expressing high concern over the issue, the district body of the organisation claimed that there might be a myth in the mass deaths of wild elephants at Topotjuri proposed forest reserve, a release added.