AKABOCWU tags Tuliram as labour leader

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 7: All Karbi Anglong Building & Others Construction Workers Union (AKABOCWU) hailed Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang as a labour leader.

In a press release, AKABOCWU president Dilip Killing said, “CEM Tuliram Ronghang is a pioneer in building roads, wells, earthworks, etc. Ronghang is a labour leader for the invaluable and unprecedented development in different parts of the district.”

The release said the workers have faced many setbacks for their rights and fair wages. KAAC has made a great effort in bringing out positive changes and development in various domains and verticals, although no definite scheme or self-reliance has been put in place for the workers, particularly for the unskilled labourers and daily wagers. But, the present CEM has brought in a work culture. Killing also praised CEM for recently distributing areca nut saplings to the rural people as it will increase their income.

Killing said the workers of the AKABOCWU have been cooperating in the development work and will continue to do so in the future as well.