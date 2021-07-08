Akhil desires for facelift of Sivasagar tourism sector  

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 7: New Sivasagar MLA on Wednesday apprised the press fraternity of his desire to give the existing tourism industry of the district a facelift, which he said is in moribund state for ages.

Explaining his point, he said that there are fabulous douls, men made lakes, stone bridges and everything of the erstwhile Ahom era- all standing like lifeless beautiful objects amidst apparent neglect.

“But one would meet no one anywhere there to tell their stories to you,” he said adding, “we need someone like tourist guides to give you a summary, an explanation about the objects that we behold to people going over to those places from far off places.” This he said is the human touch to life less historical monuments.

Gogoi visited most of the ancient monuments recently and expressed concern over their condition.

Further, Gogoi said that he wished to erect special tourist guide posts at every entry point of the historic township – one at Bhatiapar, at Pragati Hospital point and at Darikapar.

The men in these posts will help the tourists in touring around the historic places conveniently. He also assured the media that during his tenure, he would not raise a single rupee as donation for his party and would rather invite the business community to set up industry in Sivasagar without fear or any tension.

The media fraternity was invited for dinner in the circuit house on Wednesday evening by the MLA and a large number of them were present.