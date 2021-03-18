Akhil no threat to me, says upbeat Surobhi Rajkumari 

Campaigning intensifies in Sivasagar * Cong, BJP, Raijor Dal at forefront

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 17: The Congress, BJP and Raijor Dal intensify their election campaigns in prestigious 108-Sivasagar constituency and the contesting candidates are seen attacking opponents in verbal duels over rallies, media briefings, leaflet distributions and in social media.

Congress seems to be adopting an aggressive stance since the declaration of the educated Youth Congress leader Subhamitra Gogoi as their candidate in the constituency. His jubilant supporters supported by the old guards have been campaigning enthusiastically attacking BJP on issues like soaring price rise, communalising politics, syndicate raj in Sivasagar and their main poll plank, the CAA. Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi besides meeting the media in Rajiv Bhawan went to the Sivasagar Girls College seeking support of the students in return for the reservation for the women in all kinds of jobs and also met the business community to explain the excess taxing of the community with GST and other issues.

He led the Congress workers in a door to door campaign in the town. Following resignation of former APCC secretary Kalyan Gogoi, the party workers were a divided lot in the beginning but Subhamitra Gogoi successfully overcame the challenge and has emerged as a strong candidate now.

Subhamitra is ably supported by the Grand Alliance partner CPI and others. Jiten Borpatra Gohain and Anup Gogoi of the CPI accompanied the Congress candidate in campaigns in Konwarpur and Salagurimauja recently.

Monoranjan Konwar, spokesperson, Congress media cell and member of the Congress Campaign Committee Mustafa Khan inaugurated the Disangmukh Congress office on March 15 to spearhead the campaign in the Disangmukh and Konwarpur mauja. The meeting held on the occasion was attended by Prafulla Mili, Renuka Mili, Hiren Panging, Chanchal Das, Bogiram Taye, Suchen Taye, Mohan Chutia and hundreds of Congress supporters. There are over 10 thousand votes in the Disangmukh area which traditionally was swooped by the Congress. But the Jatiya Aikya Manch and then the BJP is fast gaining ground in the area.

BJP candidate Surobhi Rajkumari who lost the last train to Dispur by a margin of 542 votes only is upbeat this time with the blessing from Modi, Shah, Smriti Irani and support from the state BJP leadership.

She told the media that she is confident that the people will vote on performance and promised to rebuild and develop the constituency from scratch.

For her Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal is not a factor. Hundreds of Congress workers recently joined BJP in the constituency in a meeting held in the residence of BJP leader Bijit Gogoi. All other BJP leaders that sought nominations from the constituency have now accepted Surobhi as their leader and have jumped in the campaign wagon enthusiastically.

Raijor Dal has begun their election campaign earnestly even with their leader and the most talked about candidate Akhil Gogoi in jail since 2019. Gogoi through a release to the people of Sivasagar appealed to vote for the party conscientious to defeat BJP’s alleged communal designs and anti-people policies.

Hundreds of Raijor Dal workers from different parts of the state led by their leaders Vasco de Saikia, Vedanta Lahkar, Suhjahan Ali, Ranjit Gogoi, Dharjya Konwar, Parasar Konwar, Manos Konwar and Ranjt Tamuly have begun door to door campaign for Akhil Gogoi dividing the constituency in four blocks in Salaguri, Rudrasagar, Desangdhai Ali, Konwarpur, Betbari ,Hanchora and Nagar Mahalmauja.

However, the Raijor Dal is deserted by one more alliance partner Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha allegedly for not consulting them over withdrawal of Akhil Gogoi’s nomination from Mariani seat and going away from commitments it gave to the people of Assam. However, the Mancha does not support any political party and appealed to the people to vote from conscience.