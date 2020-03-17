Akhil to remain in jail even after securing NIA bail

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief adviser Akhil Gogoi who has been lodged in jail since last December on charges of being a ‘Maoist’ was granted bail by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Tuesday.

The NIA was not able to file a chargesheet within the period of the 90 days of Gogoi’s stay in jail. Although he has got bail against a surety of Rs 30,000, he will remain in jail as three other cases are pending against him.

Santanu Borthakur, a part of Gogoi’s legal counsel team said, “Gogoi has already got bail in another case related to Jorhat and in another Guwahati-related case too, we have filed for bail.”

Gogoi’s the legal team on Tuesday morning filed a bail petition at the special NIA court. It should be noted that the NIA on March 16 had sought for an extension of another 90 days to file a chargesheet against Gogoi.

But the court rejected the NIA’s petition.

In the meantime, the NIA has moved the Gauhati High Court, challenging the special NIA court’s rejection. The high court has admitted the case, but no stay order has yet been passed.

Gogoi was initially arrested for his alleged involvement in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that had gripped Assam in last December but later on he was brought under the custody of NIA and charges were levelled against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act).

The NIA cited that he had alleged links with ‘Maoist’ groups. His arrest led to a huge outcry in Assam and the rest of India with activists and critics of CAA blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state and the Central government of stifling dissent.

Mukut Deka, a senior member of the KMSS said, “Whether a chargesheet has been filed or not, a person cannot be kept in jail for a long time. This means that the NIA has no evidence to strengthen their case against Akhil Gogoi. There is no legal validity that a person should languish in jail if NIA is not able to file any chargesheet.”