Akhil’s mother hospitalised; condition stable

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 9: Priyada Gogoi, mother of jailed KMSS and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi was admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Tuesday.

According to neighbours and relatives, Priyada Gogoi, who is a diabetic, had several complications since the past two days. She was brought to JMCH on Tuesday from her residence at Lukhurakhon village, Selenghat, in Jorhat district.

A doctor of the hospital said that she had diabetes, hypertension, vomiting and pain in the abdomen and was under treatment of the medicine department.

JMCH superintendent Dr Purnima Barua said that the health condition of Gogoi was stable now with all the vital signs normal.

Dr Barua said that though her condition had improved after being admitted to JMCH she was likely to be shifted for better care once there was a vacancy.

Priyada Gogoi, who has been seeking release of her son from jail had resorted to hunger strike and sit-in stir along with women of the village and with women’s organisations several times in the past year. She had been stating that her health condition was falling due to the long absence of her son from her as he was lodged in jail.

Priyada last month had attended the Raijor Dal convention held at Moran in Dibrugarh district and made a call to the government to release Akhil.