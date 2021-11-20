All Assam Nath Yogi Sanmilani fetes MLA Jiron Basumatary

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Nov 19: The All Assam Nath Yogi Sanmilani in a felicitation programme held in its office premises in Gossaigaon felicitated Jiron Basumatary, the newly elected MLA of 28 Gossaigaon LAC on Friday.

While attending the felicitation programme, Jiron Basumatary expressed his sincere gratitude to the organisation for organising such a programme.

Jiron Basumatary being graced by the organisation has assured for all round development for the greater Gossaigaon sub-division in the days to come. He again said that in the days to come people will witness what they haven’t witnessed in the last 17 years of BPF’s term.

The felicitation programme was attended by Dipankar Pandit and Jyotish Devnath president and general secretary of All Assam Nath Yogi Sanmilani, Gossaigaon District Committee and many others.