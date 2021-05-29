All four BTR districts must act expediently to implement Orunudoi, Re-SVAYEM: CM 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 28: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparedness for launching of Orunudoi and Re-SVAYEM schemes in Bodoland Territorial Region at Assam Administrative Staff College.

The chief minister directed the district administration of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts to take expedient steps to implement the schemes and finalise lists of beneficiaries for both the schemes. He asked the officials to consult with the public representatives in preparing the beneficiary list for their respective areas.

The chief minister asked to launch Orunudoi in BTR from next month. Notably, under Orunudoi scheme, economically weaker families of BTR will get financial assistance of Rs. 830 per month through DBT mode to the bank account of the nominated woman of each family for household expenses.

At Friday’s meeting, various aspects of Re-SVAYEM scheme implementation were discussed. Sarma directed to complete all necessary works at the earliest for launch of Re-SVAYEM in BTR within June.

Under Re-SVAYEM scheme, seed money and working capital support of Rs. 50,000 in two tranches will be provided to identified members of enterprising groups of BTR for undertaking economic activities or for expanding their existing businesses at the grassroots level. These schemes couldn’t be launched in BTR earlier due to elections in BTAD and then general elections.

DCs of four districts of BTR apprised the chief minister about the statistics of beneficiaries, current status of schemes, etc.

Handloom and textiles minister UG Brahma, urban development department minister Ashok Singhal, BTR chief Pramod Boro, MP Dileep Saikia, political secretary to the chief minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and senior officials were present in the meeting.