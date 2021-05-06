All Kohima Municipal Council wards declared containment zones

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, May 5: Kohima deputy commissioner Gregory Thejawelie declared all wards under the Kohima municipal council and all colonies under the New Capital Complex as containment zones for a week from 7 pm on Wednesday.

However, all healthcare facilities, including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and movement of healthcare workers and all pharmacies, including those selling veterinary medicines, will be allowed, Thejawelie said in an order.

All vegetable, fish/meat vendors, milk booths, grocery stores including animal feed shops will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm, the order said.

All establishments and personnel relating to electronic and print media, telecom and internet service providers, all persons going for Covid-19 vaccination, Covid testing and medical emergencies, construction activities and agri and allied activities will also be allowed.

All officers and staff working in district administration, police, security forces, fire and emergency services, home department, medical, postal services, NIC, NSDMA, home guards and civil defence, SDRF, power, PHED, food and civil supplies, finance, treasury and accounts departments, banks/ATMs, IT and C, DIPR, AIR and Doordarshan, Kohima municipal council, social welfare department, including Sakhi-One Stop Centre/women helpline, child protection services and anganwadi services, Gauhati High Court Kohima bench and district courts and prisons will continue to operate as per the current arrangements.

Petrol pumps will remain open while hotels for lodging will be allowed with minimum staff.

Restaurants will remain closed for in-house dining. Small standalone shops of only essential commodities within the colonies may remain open from 6 am to 2 pm and will be regulated by the respective wards/colony authorities.

LPG services, including delivery, distribution and transportation, private water tanker/carriers, courier services, food delivery service providers and groceries delivery service providers will be allowed.

All other activities/business establishments will remain shut during the period, the order said.

It said movement of private passenger vehicles and two wheelers with no pillion rider will be allowed to ply on Odd-Even system with an occupancy of 50 percent.